Foreign Minister Rodríguez highlights the 64th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, greeted this Sunday the arrival of the 64th anniversary of “our undefeated Revolution.”

“Our undefeated Revolution reaches its 64th anniversary: ​​Congratulations!” wrote the head of diplomacy of the largest of the Antilles on his Twitter social network account in the first minutes of this Sunday.

“We will continue working with impetus and unshakable optimism in the face of demanding challenges and an inhuman blockade, fighting for our dreams of social justice and defending the Homeland and socialism,” said the foreign minister.

Our undefeated Revolution reaches its 64th anniversary: ​​Congratulations!

We will continue working with impetus and unshakable optimism in the face of demanding challenges and an inhuman blockade, fighting for our dreams of social justice and defending the Homeland and socialism. #GatherAndOvercome pic.twitter.com/QKMCwk1BIP

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

January 1, 2023

Different local media, such as the state news agency Prensa Latina, highlighted that the Cuban Revolution reaches 64 years this Sunday, maintaining the fight for social equity.

“64 years after its triumph, the Cuban Revolution is ratified today as one of the most transformative events of reality and the daily life of the inhabitants of this archipelago, most of whom were born and grew up after this historical event,” noted Prensa Latina.

He reviewed how, on January 1, 1959, Cubans woke up to the news that the dictator Fulgencio Batista had fled “and it was inevitable that the Rebel Army, led by Fidel Castro, would bring about the triumph of his national liberation movement.”

The Granma newspaper, in its Sunday edition, congratulated the Cuban people and highlighted the speech delivered on Saturday by the president of the Caribbean nation, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the occasion of the victory of the movement headed by Fidel Castro.

“At the gates of a more challenging new year and therefore more attractive to everyone who feels revolutionary, I invite you to work with passion and desire to continue defeating the impossible,” said the president.





