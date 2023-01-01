Those involved in acts of vandalism are arrested in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

The Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, reported this Saturday that at least 21 people have been apprehended for the acts of vandalism that occurred the day before in the city of Santa Cruz, during the day of strike called by the right after the arrest of the Governor Luis Fernando Camacho.

Through his social networks, Del Castillo specified that these people were sent to jail with preventive detention and sentencing.

He explained that among those arrested as a result of the attacks on police officers and the destruction of public and private property is a citizen who was in possession of a firearm.

1/4 Once again, the people are informed of the sentence of the following citizens involved in the attacks on the Police Departmental Command in #Santa Cruz for the crimes of criminal associations, public incitement to commit crimes, arson, aggravated robbery, among others:

— Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC)

December 31, 2022

The official specified that 11 of the detainees were charged with the crimes of criminal association, public instigation to commit a crime, arson and aggravated robbery. A group of them received a sentence and were deprived of liberty.

He reported that nine people involved in the burning of the Santa Cruz Prosecutor’s Office were sent to prison in a preventive manner. Among others, they are charged with the crimes of arson, destruction of State property and aggravated robbery.

1/4 The Bolivian people are informed of the preventive detention of 9 people involved in the acts of vandalism that took place in #Santa Cruz in the burning of the Prosecutor’s Office, for the crimes of arson, destruction of State property, aggravated robbery and others:

— Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC)

December 31, 2022

In addition, he announced that five people were sentenced for the destruction of the facilities of the District Attorney’s Office in the department of Cochabamba.

Del Castillo urged the population to remain calm and emphasized that “the Bolivian Police is carrying out its constitutional work preventing irregular groups from sowing pain in the people of Santa Cruz.”

Violence and racism in the city of Santa Cruz on the part of those who reject the preventive detention of Governor Fernando Camacho, accused in the judicial process “Coup d’état I” nov2019. They force to fulfill the civic strike. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/YtDeb54NUZ

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 31, 2022

Camacho was apprehended on Thursday to testify about the Coup d’état I case. Subsequently, the Justice determined his preventive detention for four months in the Chonchocoro prison, in La Paz.

After his imprisonment, shock groups linked to the parastatal Unión Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC) perpetrated attacks on police officers, burned public offices and cars, and even tried to take over the headquarters of the Police Departmental Command, among other violent acts.





