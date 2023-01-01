Government of Nicaragua congratulates the Cuban revolutionaries | News

Latin America

Government of Nicaragua congratulates the Cuban revolutionaries

The Government of Nicaragua sent this Saturday a congratulatory message to the Cuban authorities regarding the 64th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.

The letter is signed by President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo Zambrana, and is addressed to Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

The Nicaraguan authorities assured that it is about “64 years of unyielding dignity and sovereignty, which we celebrate together today, as Revolutions illuminated by the genius and illustrious vision of Fidel, to which Nicaragua Sandinista knew how to become a brother, in the same search for rights and well-being for our peoples.

Daniel and Rosario stated that they celebrate “this anniversary with their strength, Fidel, Raúl, and with that of all the heroes and martyrs of that glorious Cuba, today ahead, always beyond, with Miguel (Díaz-Canel), and the Communist Party of Cuba, which continues to advance national honor, with that pride that we make ours.”

They expressed that “living this 64th anniversary is already a privilege, and living it fully, in battles and triumphs, honors us all more.”

They added that by looking at the example of the Cuban Revolution, they remember its historic leader, Fidel Castro Ruz, “living his infinite legacy, that heroic patrimony of our peoples, of justice, fraternity, solidarity and a full life, as we deserve”, as well as they also remembered “the eternal commander, Hugo Chávez Frías.”

Lastly, they congratulated Raúl, Díaz-Canel, the Political Bureau and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Council of State and the Cuban people for continuing to build the future.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

