24-hour strike ends with violence and destruction in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

The 24-hour strike in Santa Cruz, called by the Civic Committee in rejection of the detention of Luis Fernando Camacho for four months in Chonchocoro for the Coup d’état I case, ended this Friday with violence by members of the Union Juvenil Cruceñista (UJC), with destruction and burning of public institutions and vehicles.

Until 4:00 p.m. local time this Friday, the measure was fulfilled without major shocks; however, a group of people tried to take over the Police Departmental Command, which gave rise to serious clashes.

Far-right groups, known as civic groups, held a 24-hour civic strike demanding the release of the governor of the department of Santa Cruz.

For more than seven hours, UJC shock groups tried to take over the Santa Cruz Police Department Command, armed with sticks, stones and firecrackers, they attacked the police officers without achieving their objective.

Firecrackers and stones were used by the young people who also burned several tires in the surroundings. From the other sector, the uniformed men had to use tear gas to disperse them and prevent the advance of the mobilized.

Meanwhile, at least twenty people were arrested for the damage caused and the burning of at least three vehicles, one owned by a media outlet.

Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, rejects the campaign on the alleged "kidnapping" of Fernando Camacho, accused in a judicial process labeled "Coup d'état I". He affirms that Camacho knew about the process 2 years ago and was summoned and did not appear to testify on 4 occasions.

December 31, 2022

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 31, 2022

Likewise, police officers were injured.

Hours later, people close to Governor Camacho burned the offices of Controlled Substances located on Santiago Vaca Guzmán street.

Since Wednesday, after the apprehension of the governor, groups related to Camacho unleashed chaos and violence in Santa Cruz and began to attack public institutions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



