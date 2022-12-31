Venezuelan opposition eliminates non-existent figure from the Interim Government | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Sectors of the Venezuelan opposition agreed this Friday to eliminate the figure of the so-called “interim government”, which is not established in the Constitution of the Republic, headed by former deputy Juan Guaidó.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela’s GDP grows 17.73% between January and September 2022

The National Assembly elected in 2015, no longer valid, but which supported the non-existent figure of “interim president”, had a meeting with members of the opposition in which they approved the proposal with 72 votes in favor, 29 against and eight abstentions.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, he indicated that the project was put to a vote, a proposal presented by the factions of parties such as Primero Justicia, Acción Democrática, Un Nuevo Tiempo and Movimiento por Venezuela.

During these days we have seen the show of the political parties that took away the support of #Guaido as supposed “interim president”

This worried him about the handling of stolen assets abroad.

What Guaidó least imagined was that #USA I would untie it. Listen pic.twitter.com/2bZHIZJL0I

— Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR)

December 30, 2022

This decision occurs within the framework of the dialogues that the government of President Nicolás Maduro has promoted and held with the country’s opposition, reaffirming that this is the only way to advance in the country’s recovery.

The former opposition deputy Guaidó proclaimed himself “interim president” of the country, a non-existent figure in the Venezuelan Constitution, in January 2019 and was supported mainly by the Government of the United States (USA) and its allies.

In addition, Venezuelan government authorities have repeatedly denounced acts of corruption in which Guaidó and other opponents have been implicated, such as the fugitive from justice Leopoldo López, to appropriate State resources.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report