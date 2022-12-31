Improvement of the national electro-energy situation in Cuba is reported | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Cuban authorities reported this Friday an improvement in the electrical-energy situation, after various situations that caused blackouts during 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Presidents of Cuba and Russia address issues of bilateral cooperation

For several days, the electrical service on the island has stabilized and the effects due to a deficit in generation capacity are minimal.

According to the daily information provided by the Unión Eléctrica (UNE), the availability for this December 30 between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (local time) is 3,109 megawatts (MW) for a maximum demand of 2,600 MW, which implies a reserve of 509 MW.

“It is estimated that today the service will not be affected due to a capacity deficit in the National Electric System (SEN),” the entity said.

In this regard, a report by the correspondent of the multiplatform information platform teleSUR in Havana highlights that the UNE has notified that Cuba has gone more than ten days without interruptions in electricity service.

Regarding the electrical energy situation in the country, the Cuban political analyst Iroel Sánchez told the multiplatform information platform teleSUR that the constant aggression of the United States Government (USA) against the island also affects this sector.

“It is an intensified aggression against the country, which fines the shipping companies that transport fuels, which by putting Cuba on a list of terrorist countries practically prevent the transfer of any type of money with almost all banks,” he stressed.

Sánchez pointed out that the US blockade against the island sometimes caused neither the fuel nor the resources to maintain the national electricity generation system.

Although the energy situation worsened after Hurricane Ian passed through the west of the country last September, the Cuban authorities have worked to advance in the recovery of electricity generation capacities, reducing cuts.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report