They demand freedom for political prisoners in El Salvador | News

The Committee of Political Prisoners of El Salvador (Coffapess) demanded this Friday the release of political prisoners due to the lack of evidence for their involvement in criminal acts.

Two prisoners of the emergency regime die in El Salvador

The entity also asked the judges of the Central American nation to act in accordance with the law and due process and independently of the Government.

“We demand that the Salvadoran government stop the fabrication of crimes, that the political persecution against the opposition cease, and that the repressive role that has been assigned to the National Civil Police and the Armed Forces of El Salvador be halted,” the committee said in a speech. public.

#The Savior | Committee of Political Prisoners and Dams, @cofappesdemands compliance with due process in cases against former officials Ramón Roque, Mauricio Landaverde, Jaime Gilberto Valdez, Ever Henríquez, Amílcar Pérez, Dennis Córdova, Salvador Hirezi and Calixto Mejía. pic.twitter.com/GUFhNPzskO

— Radio YSUCA 91.7 FM (@ysuca91siete)

December 29, 2022

Likewise, he asked that the Legislative Assembly comply with the Magna Carta and stop breaking democracy and human rights, approving legislation that harms a good part of the people of El Salvador.

The members of the committee accused the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, of systematically hitting the rule of law and the democratic order.

They expressed that the president continues to divide El Salvador, destroying the freedoms and rights of citizens due to his political persecution and the imputation of innocent people within the framework of the emergency regime.

The Coffapess demanded “compliance with due process in cases against former officials Ramón Roque, Mauricio Landaverde, Jaime Gilberto Valdez, Ever Henríquez, Amílcar Pérez, Dennis Córdova, Salvador Hirezi and Calixto Mejía.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



