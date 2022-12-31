They report on the rise in infections by Covid-19 in Guatemala | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Guatemalan Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mspas) updated its epidemiological situation on Friday, describing an increase in the levels of infections by Covid-19, in line with the sixth wave of the disease that has been going through the country since the beginning of December. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Contagion levels by Covid-19 increase in Guatemala

The government entity reported that there are currently 25,936 active cases, while the accumulated infections amount to 1,203,380 and 1,157,444 those already recovered. The incidence was 7,138.2 per 100,000 inhabitants and the number of deaths was 20,000 with a mortality rate of 118.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, for a lethality of 1.7 percent.

The health portfolio reported that 9,986 tests were applied in the last 24 hours, of which 1,729 gave a positive result, with zero deaths.

In all vaccination centers the booster dose will be administered, according to the phases enabled.

Since the first days of December, the country has experienced a resurgence of Covid-19 due to the impact of the BQ.1 subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The population is recommended to wear a mask, avoid closed places and crowds.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report