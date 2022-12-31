Latin America

They report on the rise in infections by Covid-19 in Guatemala | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Guatemalan Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mspas) updated its epidemiological situation on Friday, describing an increase in the levels of infections by Covid-19, in line with the sixth wave of the disease that has been going through the country since the beginning of December. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Contagion levels by Covid-19 increase in Guatemala

The government entity reported that there are currently 25,936 active cases, while the accumulated infections amount to 1,203,380 and 1,157,444 those already recovered. The incidence was 7,138.2 per 100,000 inhabitants and the number of deaths was 20,000 with a mortality rate of 118.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, for a lethality of 1.7 percent.

The health portfolio reported that 9,986 tests were applied in the last 24 hours, of which 1,729 gave a positive result, with zero deaths.

In all vaccination centers the booster dose will be administered, according to the phases enabled.

Since the first days of December, the country has experienced a resurgence of Covid-19 due to the impact of the BQ.1 subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The population is recommended to wear a mask, avoid closed places and crowds.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 19 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Those involved in acts of vandalism are arrested in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

2 hours ago

Government of Nicaragua congratulates the Cuban revolutionaries | News

6 hours ago

24-hour strike ends with violence and destruction in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

13 hours ago

Venezuelan opposition eliminates non-existent figure from the Interim Government | News

15 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.