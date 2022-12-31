FARC dissidents express willingness to negotiate peace in Colombia | News

Report This Content

The dissident group of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) known as Segunda Marquetalia announced Friday that it is ready to begin peace talks with the government of President Gustavo Petro.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian government rejects murder of peace signatories

Through a letter entitled Truce and Peace, the group announced its willingness to engage in talks with the Government once the exploratory dialogues carried out for this purpose are concluded.

For this process, he presented a plenipotentiary delegation for an eventual peace dialogue that would be made up of Walter Mendoza, Iván Ali and Yurleni Guerrero and “others who would join the table later.”

In closing the letter, the group called on the social and political movement, with special emphasis on the armed forces, not to lose the historic moment of Petro’s presidency, with the real possibility of changes and the definitive stamp of the peace in columbia

La Segunda Marquetalia, in its statement, raised the need to create a new Truth Commission, with the function of clarifying who was responsible for the sabotage of the Havana peace agreements.

The FARC dissidents declared a unilateral ceasefire since last December 24, a determination that was valued by the Colombian president.

At this time, both the ELN and the second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the armed groups of the Sierra Nevada and Buenaventura have initiated a unilateral truce. We hope that real peace processes will be consolidated.

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

December 24, 2022

“At this moment both the ELN, the second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the armed groups of the Sierra Nevada and Buenaventura have initiated a unilateral truce. We hope that true peace processes will be consolidated,” Petro stated on his social media on December 24.

The Petro government, which began operations last August, is carrying out a peace dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN), within the framework of its policy that it has called for total peace.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



