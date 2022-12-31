Venezuela’s GDP grows 17.73% between January and September 2022 | News

Report This Content

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Venezuelan economy registered a growth of 17.73 percent between January and September 2022, compared to a similar period of the previous year, as reported this Friday by the Central Bank of that country (BCV). .

According to the entity, the South American country’s GDP showed specific growth of 17.45 percent in the first quarter of the year, and 23.30 and 13.22 in the second and third, respectively.

“With this result, there are five consecutive quarters in which positive variations are evident in most economic activities, which reflect the favorable performance of the national productive apparatus, which began in the third quarter of 2021,” the BCV text specifies.

Regarding economic activities, the oil company experienced a one-off growth of 27.09 percent between January and September, following the pace started in the third quarter of 2021.

The BCV attributes this behavior “to the recovery of crude oil production capacity, through direct management and joint ventures.”

On the other hand, economic activities not related to oil had an increase of 14.49 percent between January and September, with increases of 10.75 percent; 17.93 and 14.84 in the three quarters that comprise it.

“The indicated increase responds to the positive evolutions that were observed in the majority of non-oil activities: manufacturing (39.61 percent), transportation and storage (54.35), commerce (25.28), general government services (12.08), electricity and water (3.23) and communications (0.36)”, indicates the document.

Similarly, the BCV highlights that the increase in imports of goods and services by 11.43 percent affected the rise of the Venezuelan GDP; while exports recovered by 32.57 percent in the period.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



