Bolsonaro has the worst evaluation of a first term in Brazil | News

Brazil‘s Datafolha pollster reported Friday that outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro received the worst evaluation of a president at the end of his first term since the restoration of democracy in that nation.

According to the opinion study, the ultra-right leader concludes his work at the head of the Government with 37 percent disapproval and 39 percent approval.

24 percent of the 2,026 citizens surveyed in 126 cities described Bolsonaro’s management as regulating, while only 1 percent did not issue an opinion.

��DATAFOLHA – 19 and 20/12

��FINAL APPRAISAL OF THE BOLSONARO GOVERNMENT

�� Otimo/Bom: 39%

�� Ruim/Terrible: 37%

�� Regular: 24%

⚪️ No opinion: 1% pic.twitter.com/19CdIaueTP

– Central Eleitoral (@CentralEleicoes)

December 30, 2022

In the opinion of 39 percent of those polled (same percentage as those who approve), Bolsonaro delivers a better country at the end of his term, while 36 percent consider that the country has worsened and 24 percent see it the same. One percent of the sample did not have an opinion.

To help establish comparisons, Datafolha added data from other presidents. At the end of 1998, Fernando Henrique Cardoso (Brazilian Social Democratic Party) obtained 35 percent approval and 25 percent disapproval, while 37 percent of the sample saw him as regular.

In the case of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2006, after winning re-election, 52 percent of those surveyed rated him as excellent/good, 14 percent as bad/very bad, and 34 percent as fair.

When Lula’s first term ended, in 2006, 84 percent of Brazilians considered that his government had left a better country and it had worsened for 12 percent.

Another representative of the Workers’ Party (PT), Dilma Rousseff, was approved at the end of 2014 by 42 percent, classified as regular by 34 percent, and disapproved by 14 percent of the citizenry.

He admits that he tried to carry out a coup d’état

During a last message to his followers in his capacity as president, broadcast the day before through his social networks, Bolsonaro admitted for the first time his electoral defeat and that he tried to make a coup possible.

He expressed that he searched within the four lines that the Constitution imposes alternatives to prevent the presidential assumption of Lula, but did not obtain support. He added that “certain measures have to have the support of Parliament, the Supreme Court, the institutions.”





