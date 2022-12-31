Argentina extends health emergency due to Covid-19 until 2023 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Argentina extended this Friday the health emergency due to Covid-19 until December 31, 2023, according to presidential decree 863/2022 published in the Official Gazette.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They ask to arrest those involved in the attack against Cristina Kirchner

According to the official statement, the measure was taken “as a result of the consequences and impact generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Despite the fact that a high level of acquired population immunity against Sars-CoV-2 has been reached, related to a combination of a high incidence of infections in successive waves of infections and very high vaccination coverage, there is once again a high circulation of SARS CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses,” the text specified.

The 12/29/2022 edition of the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic is now published.

You can view it in

— RA Official Gazette (@boletin_oficial)

December 29, 2022

The document also recognizes the need to strengthen health services, given the existence of people with chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, kidney disease, cancer, respiratory diseases and obesity.

For this reason, the decree ordered to extend “the provisional registration regime for those people who do not yet have their title process completed or do not have their undergraduate, graduate or postgraduate certification in health sciences revalidated.”

At the same time, it authorizes the hiring of retired or retired health personnel, and exceptionally and temporarily, the exercise of health professionals and technicians graduated abroad, whose title is not revalidated or authorized in Argentina.

Likewise, within the framework of the emergency, the installation of field hospitals that do not have the prior administrative requirements and authorizations is authorized, taking into account the health, geographic, socioeconomic and demographic diversity of the country.

The objective of the decree is to add the professional and technical contributions of all disciplines in the different health subsystems to strengthen, strengthen and provide essential and necessary care to the population.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report