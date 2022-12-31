Video records murder of a person during repression in Peru | News

Report This Content

A video recorded the moment in which a person was assassinated while helping another in the Ayacucho region, Peru, within the framework of the repression of the mobilizations to demand the closure of Congress, a Constituent Assembly and the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian Supreme Court ratifies preventive detention for Castillo

The video was recently released by the Reuters news agency, after accessing images from security cameras, showing the moment when the victim, identified as Edgar Prado, leaves his residence to help an injured man and receives a bullet wound, It happened on December 15.

“51-year-old Prado went to the door of his house to help a person injured in the demonstrations and was killed by bullets. Solidarity cost him his life,” reports teleSUR correspondent in Peru, Ramiro Angulo.

The video you accessed @Reuters demonstrates the brutality of the repression on December 15 in Ayacucho. Edgar Prado, one of the deceased, was only helping an injured man at the door of his house and on his knees. That act of solidarity cost him his life. They killed him with bullets. pic.twitter.com/r9s3arPGri

— Adrian Sarria Muñoz (@AdrianSarriaM)

December 28, 2022

According to his family’s version, quoted by local media, Prado was a mechanic who was working on his vehicle, without participating in the protests.

In addition, community media indicated at that time that the regional hospital had to set up emergency tents to care for the wounded after the violent police and military repression.

During a press conference held on this day in the Cusco region, a journalist asked Boluarte about this fact, while sectors of the population gathered to reject her visit and, after leaving the premises, she was booed.

The victim is one of the ten deaths reported by the Peruvian Ministry of Health in Ayacucho, of the almost 30 in total as a result of the repression of the security forces against the demonstrations.

The crisis worsened in Peru after Congress dismissed Pedro Castillo, after the then president declared his temporary dissolution, and swore in Boluarte as the new president, a designation that has been rejected by various sectors of the population who have expressed their discontent. in the streets of the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

