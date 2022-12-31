Confirm presence of new variants of Covid-19 in Chile | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Public Health of Chile, Ximena Aguilera, reported this Friday the presence in that country of the new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19, with a much greater contagion capacity than the previous ones.

In this sense, the health authority warned that the strains identified as BF.7 and BA.5.2 were detected a few weeks ago, although so far there are no reports that they cause more serious signs.

“We are still in a public health emergency of international interest and therefore everything that we have done as authorities and as previous authorities did to protect the population is still valid,” he stressed.

�� Regarding the extension of the health alert due to #COVID_19 and in accordance with the recommendations of the National Pandemic Response Commission #CNRPwe made the decision to increase the alert level at our borders as of January 1, 2023 �� pic.twitter.com/xcr5YyVF02

— Ximena Aguilera (@ximenaguilera)

December 30, 2022

The Minister of Health of the southern country also said that the cases have increased between 10 and 11 percent; although there are no significant impacts on the health system.

On this day it also transpired that Chile registered 5,567 new cases of Covid-19, which represents a positivity of 18.86 percent in the last 24 hours throughout the territory.

On the other hand, the Chilean authorities announced that as of January 1, the level of alert at its borders will be intensified, in keeping with the extension of the health emergency until the end of March 2023.

Likewise, travelers from China must carry a PCR test with a negative result, and repeat the test once they have arrived in the southern country. Those who test positive must comply with strict five-day isolation in a sanitary residence.

Likewise, Covid-19 tests will be increased randomly for travelers, whether foreigners or nationals.

In this sense, the Undersecretary of Public Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado, stressed that “this situation should lead us to remember that the pandemic is not over, so continuing to take care of ourselves is essential and bivalent vaccination in risk groups is a pillar.”

The Chilean Ministry of Health continues to constantly assess the health impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the measures implemented.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



