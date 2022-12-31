Unemployment rate in Colombia drops to 9.5% in November | News

Latin America

Unemployment rate in Colombia drops to 9.5% in November

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) indicated this Friday that Colombia reported an unemployment rate of 9.5 percent in November, which implies a reduction of 2.0 percentage points (pp) in relation to the same month of 2021.

“For November 2022, the unemployment rate was 9.5 percent. Compared to the same month in 2021, which represents 11.5 percent, it had a decrease of 2.0 percentage points,” DANE reported in your report.

Likewise, the agency warned that women registered an unemployment rate of 12.1 percent, which represents 4.5 pp higher than that of men.

“The global participation rate stood at 63.4 percent, which meant an increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to November 2021 (62.2 percent). Finally, the occupancy rate was 57.4 percent, which represented an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to the same month in 2021 (55.0 percent),” the entity stressed.

Considering the period December 2021-November 2022, the cities with the highest unemployment rates were Arauca with 29.4 percent, Mocoa with 24.3 percent; meanwhile, Quibdó reported 23.3 percent.

“In Bucaramanga, San José del Guaviare and Leticia the figure was one digit,” DANE specified. Meanwhile, the largest increase in employment in November 2022 occurred in manufacturing industries, which had 422,000 new workers.

For its part, the Colombian agency insisted that for the moving quarter September-November 2022, 58.2 percent of the employed in the country were informal workers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

