Homicide rate breaks historical record in Costa Rica | News

Costa Rican judicial authorities announced this Thursday that the homicide rate this year set a historical record in the country when there were 12.2 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

Until December 28, the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reported 638 homicides in 2022, exceeding the 604 murders registered in 2017 when a rate of 12.1 per 100,000 was recorded.

According to official sources, a violent event of this nature is reported in the Central American nation every 1:47 p.m., almost two homicides per day.

At the same time, the OIJ specified that the coastal territories present more alarming indicators. In this sense, Limón recorded 159 murders; Puntarenas, 109; Alajuela, 108; Guanacaste, 58 and Cartago, 43.

In turn, the deputy director of the OIJ, Michael Soto, pointed out that between 56 and 60 percent of homicides have to do with settling scores.

In line, the official pointed out that these murders “we could relate to the issue of drug trafficking, mainly fights by groups for territorial fights or between the same groups.”

Similarly, the authorities predict that by the end of this year there will be between 625 and 630 homicides, which would raise the murder rate to 12 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



