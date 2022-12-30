They protest against the institutional proposal of the Haitian government | News

Haitian political parties protested on Thursday against the institutional consensus proposal promoted by the Government on the grounds that they intend to perpetuate Prime Minister Ariel Henry in power in the country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021.

Two suspects arrested for participating in assassination in Haiti

The leader of the Movement for Political and Cultural Independence Party, Vilaire Cluny Duroseau, considered the consensus a third “macabre” attempt concocted by the Core Group.

This entity, born during the United Nations Mission for Stability, is made up of ambassadors from the UN, the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS).

No membre de l’accord Montana n’a signed the document dit “de consensus” d’Ariel Henry, inform les membres du @BSA_Montana3008 dénonçant la primatura qui cherche à faire croire que des membres de cette structure auraient paraphé le texte.#référenceht

— Radio RÉFÉRENCE FM, 105.9, Gonaïves (@radio_reference)

December 29, 2022

Duroseau, who was also a candidate for the elections, particularly rejected the request for military intervention and the voting project, which he considered a farce.

The politician assured that he will not support any initiative to strengthen Henry’s power and encouraged the people to take to the streets to defend their country.

Like Duroseau, other leaders spoke out against the agreement reached by the Government with political and social organizations and members of civil society.

The head of the political party National Union for Integrity and Reconciliation, Clarens Renois, distanced himself from the government document and pointed out that the agreement does not comply with what is essential to stabilize the country, which in his opinion is the consensus of all.

For his part, the former senator and coordinator of the Pitit Dessalines party, Moïse Jean Charles, considered that the proposal is a farce whose purpose is to mislead the international community about the steps necessary to solve the crisis in Haiti.

Along the same lines, the Organization of the People in Struggle party described the agreement as a stratagem with the aim of allowing the head of government to “illegally perpetuate himself in power,” said its spokesman Danio Siriack.

However, Henry managed to add new supporters to the consensus, including some signatories of the Montana Accord, a civil society initiative that opposes the government.

ACCORD MONTANA: the Groupe Signataire de l’Accord Montana (GROSAM) in a Press Release salute the initiative de bonne foi de la Société Civile, des partisans politiques et le secteur Privé en vue d’une solution à la crise Haitienne.-

— LAKAYINFO (@LAKAYINFO1)

December 29, 2022

According to the prime minister’s proposal, 2023 will be a year of elections and constitutional reform, as well as a period to curb insecurity with the help of the international community, a decision that also earned him much criticism.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



