Bolivian ex-civic Luis Fernando Camacho arrives at a high security prison | News

The governor of Santa Cruz, Bolivia, and former president of the Civic Committee of that region, Luis Fernando Camacho, accused in the Coup d’état I case, entered the Chonchocoro maximum security prison around 4:00 a.m. local time (8:00 a.m. UTC) this Friday. in the department of La Paz.

According to reports, the governor of Santa Cruz, who was transferred in a caravan of four cars, will be subjected to rigorous procedures and then the area where he will remain will be defined.

Camacho was captured last Wednesday, by a prosecutor’s order issued on the previous October 31, and transferred to La Paz that same day, prosecuted as the perpetrator for the Coup d’état I case, initiated in November 2020.

Prosecutors request 6 months of preventive detention of Luis Fernando Camacho, in the Chonchocoro prison in La Paz, according to a 16-page memorandum of “extension of formal imputation” against the governor of Santa Cruz, whom they accuse of the crime of terrorism. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/oh6rEnLn5V

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

The transfer took place after in the early hours of this Friday, the Eighth Judge of the Precautionary Criminal Investigation of the Departmental Court of Justice of La Paz, Sergio Pacheco, ordered the preventive detention of Camacho for four months in the penitentiary center of chonchocoro.

The hearing took place virtually in the Eighth Criminal Court of La Paz. It was installed with the presence of all the procedural parties, who supported their position. The hearing lasted more than seven hours.

Despite the fact that Camacho’s defense presented an “incident of illegal arrest”, the complainants asked that it be rejected because the evidence was not presented.

The Commission of Prosecutors requested in its accusation that Camacho be preventively detained for six months in the Chonchocoro prison, on the grounds that there are procedural dangers of flight and obstruction of the defendant for the crime of terrorism and for this reason they supported his preventive detention.

Likewise, the prosecutors and the complainant, Lidia Patty, announced the appeal of the ruling, considering the time in preventive detention to be very short. While the defense announced that it will appeal the judicial determination.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



