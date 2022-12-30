Attacks on public buildings increase in Santa Cruz, Bolivia | News

Report This Content

Bolivian extremist and pro-coup groups set fire to the facilities of the Forest and Land Authority (ABT) on Friday and attacked the National Tax building while they destroyed the façade of the state television station Entel in the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Coup groups set fire to public buildings in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, Bolivia

According to national media, the attackers set fire to part of the structure of the ABT headquarters with a Molotov cocktail. However, the fire department managed to arrive in a timely manner to control the flames.

In turn, in Plan 3,000 the National Tax office was attacked, meanwhile, the windows in the front of the Entel building were broken.

At the same time, the Bolivian coup organizations of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee and the Cruceñista Youth Union resumed a strike this Friday while calling for the occupation of public entities and closing the borders in support of Governor Luis Fernando Camacho.

“Departmental civic strike is declared starting at zero hours on Friday, December 30, we support the determination to carry out the blockade of border roads, closing the possibility of executing future kidnappings,” says the statement of the destabilizing groups.

The extremist opposition persists in its goal of manipulating Camacho’s arrest, which was issued last October by the Tenth Criminal Investigating Judge of the La Paz Departmental Court of Justice.

#Bolivia: Camacho was sent to jail for four months. He is indicted for the crime of terrorism in the Coup d’état I case of 2019. In Santa Cruz they started a 24-hour civic strike, on the day of his arrest six institutions and the house of a minister were attacked.

– Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi)

December 30, 2022

On the other hand, the executive secretary of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) of Santa Cruz, Armando Muñoz, told local media that the department does not have an owner to order the stoppage of activities.

From this, the leader called on the citizens of Santa Cruz to defend their right to mobility, support the commercial activities affected, as well as to celebrate the end of the year peacefully.

However, the so-called Civic Committee called for “protecting” public institutions against “possible self-attacks” when fires were recorded this Wednesday in public buildings and the home of the Minister of Public Works, Édgar Montaño, as well as attacks on the Police Command and the Viru Viru and El Trompillo airports, among other terrorist acts.

For its part, the Progressive Bench of the Mercosur Parliament rejected the interference of the president of Parlasur, Tomás Bittar Navarro, who referred to Camacho’s arrest as an “excessive and brutal” procedure.

The statement signed by 17 legislators ensures that Bittar “does not have among its powers to make an expression of this style, which, moreover, is a serious accusation and a direct meddling in the affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and its powers.”

In this sense, the parliamentarians expressed their support for the investigations to determine the circumstances of those killed and injured during the Sacaba and Senkata massacres reported in 2019 at the time of the coup.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

