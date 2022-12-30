Unemployment in Chile reaches 7.9% in the September-November quarter | News

Latin America

Unemployment in Chile reaches 7.9% in the September-November quarter

The unemployment rate in Chile stood at 7.9 percent during the September-November moving quarter, according to the results of the National Employment Survey (ENE) applied by the National Institute of Statistics of Chile (INE) and were disclosed this Thursday.

“The figure meant an increase of 0.4 percentage points (pp.) in twelve months, given that the increase in the labor force (4.3 percent) was greater than that presented by employed persons (3.8 percent). percent),” the entity said.

The figures also specified that the unemployed increased 10.1 percent, only affected by the unemployed, which represent 11.3 percent.

“In women, the unemployment rate stood at 8.7 percent, increasing 1.1 pp. in twelve months; the employment rate was 45.8 percent, growing 2.1 pp,” the document detailed.

In the case of men, the report states that the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, while the employment rate stood at 64.7 percent.

In the specific case of the Metropolitan Region, inhabited by 7.1 million of the 19 million Chileans, unemployment reached 8.7 percent.

Within the information provided by the survey, it appears that the sectors that contributed to the increase in employment were trade, transport and education services.

Meanwhile, self-employed workers had a decrease in 12 months (-1.8 percent), the first after 19 continuous increases, affected by construction and other service activities.

