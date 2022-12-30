Decree three days of mourning for the death of Pelé in Brazil | News

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, declared this Thursday national mourning for three days for the death of Edson Arantes do Nacimiento, Pelé.

Former Brazilian soccer player Pelé dies at the age of 82

“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, counted from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of mourning for the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, a former soccer player,” says the decree.

This text is part of Decree No. 11,315, which also clarifies that the provision enters into force from the moment of its publication.

The Federal Government, through the Presidency of the Republic, offers its condolences to the relatives and friends of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or King Pelé, due to his death in the city of São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/hPaf8pWaAx

— Government of Brazil (@govbr)

December 29, 2022

Pelé, considered by many to be the best soccer player of all time, passed away today at the age of 82, at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

“Inspiration and love marked the path of King Pelé, who passed away peacefully today. Love, love and love, forever ”, reads the message that reported his death through his account on the social network Twitter.

Whoever occupied the mythical number ten of Brazil and Santos, had been admitted to the São Paulo hospital unit since November 29 due to a colon tumor that was diagnosed in September 2021.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



