Peruvian Supreme Court ratifies preventive detention for Castillo | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Peru ratified this Thursday the measure of 18 months of preventive detention for former President Pedro Castillo, investigated for the alleged crime of rebellion.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Former Peruvian president denies legal charges against him

The Judiciary of Peru gave the information through its account on the social network Twitter, explaining that “the appeal filed by the ex-president’s defense was declared unfounded.”

On the other hand, the entity noted that the court, presided over by Judge César San Martín Castro, confirmed the measure of appearance with restrictions for former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres Vásquez, who was also “impeded from leaving the country for 18 months.” .

Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court #ratifies resolution that ordered 18 months of preventive detention against former president #PedroCastilloinvestigated for the crime of rebellion (alternatively, conspiracy to rebellion) against the State. pic.twitter.com/jZCUjzgytq

– Judicial Power Peru (@Poder_Judicial_)

December 29, 2022

Castillo’s defense stated that the appeal was filed because the preliminary hearing was not carried out in accordance with the law, since it was done in one day, while the regulations of Congress establish that this process must last at least two weeks.

The day before, during the hearing to appeal the process, the former president rejected the accusations against him and stated that “I have never committed a crime of rebellion. I have not taken up arms, nor have I called anyone to take up arms.” .

Former President Castillo was arrested on December 7, after he announced the temporary dissolution of Congress, called elections for that entity and declared an emergency government.

Congress later removed Castillo and swore in then-Vice President Dina Boluarte as the new president.

Sectors of the population took to the streets in the Peruvian regions to express their support for Castillo and demand his freedom, demand the closure of Congress, the denunciation of Boluarte, new elections and a Constituent Assembly.

The Peruvian security forces have repressed these mobilizations and, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, almost 30 people died.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report