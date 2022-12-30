Ecuador reports the highest rate of violent deaths in decades | News

Report This Content

The Ecuadorian Ministry of the Interior reported this Thursday that the country reached the month of December with a rate of 25.09 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents the highest figure in recent decades.

According to the head of the portfolio, Juan Zapata, the figure does not yet include the homicides corresponding to this week, while he specified that the provinces with the most murders are Guayas, Esmeraldas, El Oro, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas and Santa Elena.

“Violent deaths have some characteristics. The first: the struggle for territory, the power struggles, the illegal economy, and above all the power struggles within organized crime groups,” the minister said at a press conference.

He also explained that 83 percent of intentional deaths are related to drug trafficking and organized crime groups.

In this sense, he blamed organized crime for generating conflicts in a context where social organizations and entities of the country have criticized the management of the Ministry and the Executive in relation to violence in prisons in Ecuador.

The data shows that in 2010 the intentional homicide rate was 17.5; Meanwhile, in 2017, at the end of President Rafael Correa’s term, it dropped to 5.8. However, in five years that figure has quadrupled.

On December 7, there were 31 violent deaths in 24 hours, according to the National Directorate for Investigation of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Kidnapping and Extortion (Dinased).

Said body also assured that last November it concluded with more than 500 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest rate so far this year.

Femicides in Ecuador in 2022

The Latin American Association for Alternative Development (Village) of Ecuador notified on November 23 that, from January 1 to November 15, there have been 272 violent deaths for gender reasons.

In addition, in that period there were eight transfeminicides and 157 femicides due to organized crime.

These data show that approximately every 28 hours a femicide occurs in that South American country. On the other hand, the organization assessed that “the figures continue to increase: if 2021 was declared the most violent year against women in Ecuador, with 197 cases, 2022 exceeded this figure and the year is not over yet.”

In turn, the Alliance of Organizations for Human Rights reported a total of 1,531 victims in the country from February 27, 2014 to August 21, 2022.

Violence in Ecuadorian prisons

So far this year, more than 100 inmates have died violently in Ecuadorian prisons and more than 450 have been murdered since 2020.

On October 7, the Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture of the United Nations Organization denounced the critical situation of the penitentiary system in Ecuador, given the record on October 6 of more than 15 deaths and 23 injuries as a result of a confrontation between internal gangs in the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil.

Eight prison massacres had taken place between 2021 and 2022. During these acts of violence, around 379 prisoners were murdered in Guayaquil, Cuenca, Latacunga and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



