Venezuela reached 4,400,000 homes delivered in 2022 | News

Venezuela reached 4,400,000 homes on Thursday built by the Great Housing Mission (GMVV) by making a new delivery of residences in the state of Aragua in the north-central part of the country.

Venezuela reaches 4,300,000 GMVV homes delivered

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the achievement of the GMVV and added that the new homes were delivered to part of the citizens who lost their homes in the Las Tejerías landslide that occurred last October.

Nicolás Maduro also announced the approval of the Annual Habitat and Housing Plan, which contemplates the goal of building a total of 500,000 homes in 2023.

The sectoral vice president of Social and Territorial Socialism, Mervin Maldonado, handed over the 440 houses to the affected families in the Mario Briceño Iragorry municipality of Aragua state.

“Built at a higher speed to care for families who suffered total loss and serious damage in the Las Tejerías emergency,” said Vice President Mervin Maldonado.

We approved the Annual Habitat and Housing Plan, which contemplates the construction goal of a total of 500,000 new homes in 2023, for the social care of Venezuelan families. Heading for a new year of victories and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/bljBoznZUp

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

December 29, 2022

The GMVV was created by the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez to benefit millions of Venezuelans who could not access their own home.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



