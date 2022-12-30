Councilor and social leader assassinated in Nariño, Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Social and human rights organizations denounced the murder in the early hours of Thursday on a farm in the Colombian department of Nariño of the social leader and councilor Oscar Rodríguez.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian government rejects murder of peace signatories

The official promoted the substitution of illicit crops as president of the Association of Coca Growers Workers (Astrocan) and was the spokesperson for the organization Unión Campesina por la Paz de Linares.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Colombia condemned the crime and called on the authorities to clarify the fact and reactivate the Nariño Territorial Guarantee Table to support social leaders and human rights defenders there.

Oscar Roberto Rodriguez Linares

12/29/22

Linares, Narino

Oscar Rodríguez was a recognized social leader, president of ASTRACAL, political spokesperson for the Unión Campesina por la Paz, national leader of UPAZSUR, councilor of the municipality of Linares and member of the Nariño Guarantee Table. pic.twitter.com/l3t9IaNH6f

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

December 30, 2022

According to reports from the Ombudsman’s Office, the assassination of Oscar Rodríguez joins the list of 33 homicides of social leaders and human rights activists from January 1 to November 30 in this territory.

Official sources from the Platform of Social Organizations, Victims and Defense of Human Rights of that jurisdiction stressed that Nariño has been one of the regions hardest hit by the violence generated by the armed conflict.

Located in the extreme southwest of the South American country, it is characterized by the presence of illegal military groups that confront each other for control of key territory for drug trafficking supply and distribution routes, they reported.

In a statement released on social networks, the Platform summoned the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, and the departmental governor, Jhon Alexander Rojas, to establish a Unified Command Post for Life with an “effective presence of national order institutions.” .

Since the signing of the Peace Accords between the FARC-EP guerrillas and representatives of the Colombian government, close to 1,408 social leaders and human rights activists have been assassinated in Colombia. Of them, 188 only so far in 2022.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report