Bolivian judge dictates four months in prison to the governor of Santa Cruz | News

The Bolivian Justice issued this Friday four months of preventive detention for the governor of Santa Cruz and opposition leader, Luis Fernando Camacho, in the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro in the city of La Paz, for the alleged commission of the crime of terrorism in the framework of the coup d’état case I.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office charges Governor Luis Fernando Camacho

The precautionary hearing against Governor Camacho lasted more than nine hours, in which the Prosecutor’s Office requested six months of preventive detention for the governor whom he accuses of the crime of terrorism.

The judge of the 8th Criminal Investigation in La Paz, Sergio Pacheco, started the hearing virtually after determining that the detention of the opposition leader was legal.

According to the Telesur correspondent in Bolivia, Freddy Rosales indicated that the lawyers for the governor of Santa Cruz, Martín Camacho and Juan Carlos Camacho, have prevented the hearing from proceeding normally and have demanded that their defendant be declared free, because according to the defense some excesses had been committed in his arrest.

After hearing the arguments of Luis Fernando Camacho’s defense lawyers, Judge Sergio Pacheco began the hearing against the governor, which is being held virtually despite the fact that Camacho is detained at the headquarters of the Special Force to Fight Crime (Felcc) in the city of La Paz.

The Telesur correspondent pointed out that the prosecutors in the case have denied the accusations and demonstrated before Judge Pacheco that Luis Fernando Camacho knew of his summons to appear to testify and did not do so in a timely manner, which is why the operation was carried out to arrest him.

The Bolivian prosecutor, Omar Mejillones, requested that the Santa Cruz governor be preventively confined in the Chonchocoro Penitentiary Center in El Alto, during the preparatory stage.

Prosecutors request 6 months of preventive detention of Luis Fernando Camacho, in the Chonchocoro prison in La Paz, according to a 16-page memorandum of “extension of formal imputation” against the governor of Santa Cruz, whom they accuse of the crime of terrorism. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/oh6rEnLn5V

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

At a press conference, prosecutor Mejillones announced that Governor Camacho has five open judicial processes, among which are crimes of breach of duty, against health and insulting symbols, discrimination and racism, resolution contrary to the Constitution and use Undue influence.

Likewise, he is accused of uneconomic conduct, attack against the president and high-ranking State dignitaries, political violence against women, racism, attacks against the freedom of public services.

The governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, has 5 judicial processes open against him, according to an official report included in the “expansion of formal imputation” presented by the Commission of Prosecutors to the Court that hears the case “Coup d’état I” . @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/CPyTJGSz0L

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

The former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, wanted firmness in the decision to prosecute the governor of Santa Cruz for his participation in the 2019 coup.

“Finally after 3 years, Luis Fernando Camacho will answer for the coup that led to robberies, persecutions, arrests and massacres of the de facto government. We trust that this decision will be upheld with the firmness demanded by the people’s cry for justice, ”Morales wrote on his Twitter account.

The former president expressed that justice must prosecute Luis Fernando Camacho out of respect for the memory of the victims of the Sacaba and Senkata massacres and the dignity of those who were persecuted, detained and tortured during the de facto government of Jeanine Añez.

Out of respect for the memory of our brothers murdered in Sacaba and Senkata and the dignity of those who were persecuted, detained and tortured, justice should also prosecute Camacho’s accomplices so that the coup adventures never happen again.

— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo)

December 29, 2022

The coup d’état I case refers to the November 2019 coup against former President Evo Morales, at that time Luis Fernando Camacho was president of the Santa Cruz Civic Committee.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

