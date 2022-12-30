Latin America

They ask to arrest those involved in the attack against Cristina Kirchner | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The team of lawyers for the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, requested this Wednesday the arrest of Jonathan Morel, Leonardo Sosa and Gastón Guerra, from the ultra-right group Revolución Federal.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine vice president denounces proscription campaign against her

The former South American president published on her Twitter account that “in light of the evidence incorporated on December 19 into the case investigating the group calling itself the Federal Revolution, my lawyers have just requested new measures of evidence and the arrest of Morel, Sosa and Guerra.” .

Similarly, the Peronist leader specified that “from the conversations discovered between these members of the Federal Revolution, it emerged that they were planning to raise money to hire a hitman… The money was found and the hitman is in prison.”

Given the evidence incorporated on December 19 to the case that is investigating the group calling itself “Federal Revolution”, my lawyers have just requested new measures of evidence and the arrest of Morel, Sosa and Guerra.

— Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)
December 28, 2022

Accordingly, more than 100,000 undeclared and still unexplained dollars were found at the home of Morel and Sosa, which, together with the desire to carry out the assassination manifested in the conversations, brings new elements to the case against the defendants.

Based on this, Fernández de Kirchner’s lawyers stressed that taking into account the analysis of the cell phones, the members of the far-right group not only incited violence but also had the objective of carrying it out.

However, Chamber I of the Federal Chamber, made up of judges Mariano Llorens, Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, rejected the connection between the assassination attempt and the activity of the Federal Revolution.

In this sense, the vice president questioned “What else will Bruglia, Bertuzzi and Llorens need to unify causes and arrest all those responsible? What kill me? In that case, everyone will know that, in addition to whoever wields the weapon, there will be others responsible”.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bolsonaro has the worst evaluation of a first term in Brazil | News

49 mins ago

Argentina extends health emergency due to Covid-19 until 2023 | News

2 hours ago

Video records murder of a person during repression in Peru | News

3 hours ago

Confirm presence of new variants of Covid-19 in Chile | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.