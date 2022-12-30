They ask to arrest those involved in the attack against Cristina Kirchner | News

The team of lawyers for the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, requested this Wednesday the arrest of Jonathan Morel, Leonardo Sosa and Gastón Guerra, from the ultra-right group Revolución Federal.

Argentine vice president denounces proscription campaign against her

The former South American president published on her Twitter account that “in light of the evidence incorporated on December 19 into the case investigating the group calling itself the Federal Revolution, my lawyers have just requested new measures of evidence and the arrest of Morel, Sosa and Guerra.” .

Similarly, the Peronist leader specified that “from the conversations discovered between these members of the Federal Revolution, it emerged that they were planning to raise money to hire a hitman… The money was found and the hitman is in prison.”

Given the evidence incorporated on December 19 to the case that is investigating the group calling itself “Federal Revolution”, my lawyers have just requested new measures of evidence and the arrest of Morel, Sosa and Guerra.

— Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

December 28, 2022

Accordingly, more than 100,000 undeclared and still unexplained dollars were found at the home of Morel and Sosa, which, together with the desire to carry out the assassination manifested in the conversations, brings new elements to the case against the defendants.

Based on this, Fernández de Kirchner’s lawyers stressed that taking into account the analysis of the cell phones, the members of the far-right group not only incited violence but also had the objective of carrying it out.

However, Chamber I of the Federal Chamber, made up of judges Mariano Llorens, Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, rejected the connection between the assassination attempt and the activity of the Federal Revolution.

In this sense, the vice president questioned “What else will Bruglia, Bertuzzi and Llorens need to unify causes and arrest all those responsible? What kill me? In that case, everyone will know that, in addition to whoever wields the weapon, there will be others responsible”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



