Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office charges Governor Luis Fernando Camacho | News

The Departmental Prosecutor’s Office of La Paz, in Bolivia, presented this Thursday the accusation to the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, and requested his preventive detention for the crime of terrorism within the Coup d’état I case.

Through a statement signed by the Materia prosecutor, Omar Mejillones, it was requested that the Santa Cruz governor be remanded in the Chonchocoro de El Alto Penitentiary Center, in La Paz during the preparatory stage.

For this, the principles of proportionality, temporality and legality were considered, also taking into account that the case is in the investigation phase.

Prosecutors request 6 months of preventive detention of Luis Fernando Camacho, in the Chonchocoro prison in La Paz, according to a 16-page memorandum of “extension of formal imputation” against the governor of Santa Cruz, whom they accuse of the crime of terrorism. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/oh6rEnLn5V

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

As explained by prosecutor Mejillones at a press conference, Luis Fernando Camacho has five judicial processes open against him, among which are crimes of breach of duty, against health and insulting symbols, discrimination and racism, resolution contrary to the Constitution and improper use of influences.

Likewise, he is accused of uneconomic conduct, attack against the president and high-ranking State dignitaries, political violence against women, racism, attacks against the freedom of public services.

In this sense, Mejillones assured that Camacho does not have any type of immunity, and that at first it was thought of taking statements from him in Santa Cruz.

“He does not have any type of immunity, they are crimes that are being prosecuted in an ordinary order and the Public Ministry has been carrying out the investigative actions for two years and the procedure is being followed,” he assured.

The cases are open in full development of the preparatory stage and refer that the defendant has repeated criminal conduct, which makes this procedural risk concurrent.

Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, awaits in a cell of the Special Force to Fight Crime, in the center of La Paz, the hearing of precautionary measures that will define his legal situation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



