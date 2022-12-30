Lula announces the last ministers of his government in Brazil | News

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced this Thursday the names of the remaining ministers who will be part of his cabinet, after having released 21 names a few days ago.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula, who will take office next Sunday, announced the appointees during a public ceremony.

“If our ministers are as optimistic as I am, I tell them to get ready. I am going to travel a lot in Brazil and we are going to work a lot. And I hope that you are much more willing than me,” said the leader.

If we ministers have the optimism that I have, I mean to prepare ourselves. I’m going to walk a lot through Brazil and we’re going to work a lot. And I hope that you have much more disposition than I do.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

December 29, 2022

As indicated by the next president of Brazil, the head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI, acronym in Portuguese) will be Marcos Edson Gonçalves Dias.

Likewise, the Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat will be Paulo Pimenta; Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro; Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes; Fisheries and Aquaculture, André de Paula; Social Security, Carlos Lupi; Cities, Jader Filho; Communications, Juscelino Filho; Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira; Sports, Ana Moser.

I just received the missão do presidente @LulaOficial to assume the Ministry of Social Security. Very honored to be able to help in the reconstruction of Brazil. Let’s fight!

— Carlos Lupi ������ (@CarlosLupiPDT)

December 29, 2022

Likewise, he appointed Marina Silva as Minister of the Environment; Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet; Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara; Transportation, Renan Filho; Tourism, Daniela do Waguinho; Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira.

“I want them to be part of the country’s political history. Because we had the courage to take Brazil in an extremely delicate situation. Let’s put everything together again,” said Lula.

For their part, several of the ministers expressed their gratitude and commitment to the position, for example, Carlos Lupi (Social Security) admitted feeling very honored with his appointment, as did Sônia Guajajara, who will be the first to lead the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

“I am grateful for the confidence placed by Lula to, together with our mobilized society, face the great challenge of rescuing and updating the lost socio-environmental agenda”, celebrated the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



