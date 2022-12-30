Latin America

TeleSUR YouTube channel hacked in Spanish | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The YouTube channel of the multi-platform information platform teleSUR in Spanish was hacked this Thursday.

This was denounced by the president of the multimedia, the journalist Patricia Villegas, in addition to requesting support from that website to regain control.

Currently, the teleSUR YouTube channel in Spanish appears with the name changed (Tesla News) and material that does not correspond to the news outlet.

We invite you to join in making a complaint about this hack.

Whoops @YouTubeLATAM They are hacking our channel in Spanish. We ask for urgent support, to regain control.

— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR)
December 29, 2022



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bolsonaro has the worst evaluation of a first term in Brazil | News

48 mins ago

Argentina extends health emergency due to Covid-19 until 2023 | News

2 hours ago

Video records murder of a person during repression in Peru | News

3 hours ago

Confirm presence of new variants of Covid-19 in Chile | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.