TeleSUR YouTube channel hacked in Spanish | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The YouTube channel of the multi-platform information platform teleSUR in Spanish was hacked this Thursday.

This was denounced by the president of the multimedia, the journalist Patricia Villegas, in addition to requesting support from that website to regain control.

Currently, the teleSUR YouTube channel in Spanish appears with the name changed (Tesla News) and material that does not correspond to the news outlet.

We invite you to join in making a complaint about this hack.

Whoops @YouTubeLATAM They are hacking our channel in Spanish. We ask for urgent support, to regain control.

— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR)

December 29, 2022





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report