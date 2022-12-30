TeleSUR YouTube channel hacked in Spanish | News
The YouTube channel of the multi-platform information platform teleSUR in Spanish was hacked this Thursday.
This was denounced by the president of the multimedia, the journalist Patricia Villegas, in addition to requesting support from that website to regain control.
Currently, the teleSUR YouTube channel in Spanish appears with the name changed (Tesla News) and material that does not correspond to the news outlet.
We invite you to join in making a complaint about this hack.
Whoops @YouTubeLATAM They are hacking our channel in Spanish. We ask for urgent support, to regain control.
— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR)
December 29, 2022
Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983
See this content by source
