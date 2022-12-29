Uruguayan Senate approves pension reform project | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Uruguayan Chamber of Senators approved on Wednesday the bill to reform the Social Security system after 11 hours of debate that included the eviction of leaders of the Broad Front (FA) and trade unionists. The process will continue with the particular voting of each article.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Organizations carry out mobilization in rejection of the pension reform in Uruguay

The project presented by the Executive of Luis Lacalle Pou and prepared by a Commission of Experts in Social Security, chaired by the lawyer Rodolfo Saldain, in the opinion of the president is a “necessary, sustainable and supportive” reform.

According to the South American government, the plan creates a Common Pension System and, if the social security reform is approved, the deficit of the pension system will stabilize at 1.7 (percent) or 1.8 (percent), instead of growing to close to of the 5 points.

Sources from the Banco de Previsión Social (BPS) pensions will grow between 18 percent and 23 percent a year until 2043, with the promise of going up more and never going down. However, this project is highly criticized by the opposition and trade union unions that claim losses of up to 38 percent, it was revealed.

Despite the resistance of the left forces, the Broad Front declared that it will vote in favor of one of the 20 articles with which it agrees, although the unions united in the Inter-Union Plenary of Workers-National Workers Convention (PIT-CNT) rejects any the government proposal.

��NOW – Broad Front press conference after the general approval of the retirement and pension reform.

We reject this reform proposed by the government that harms the citizenry for which we are going to work more and charge less.

�� pic.twitter.com/oisdlQaAsn

– Broad Front (@Frente_Amplio)

December 28, 2022

However, the ruling party is committed to the measure, as declared by the senator for the National Party, Sergio Botana, who stressed that the measure is “aimed at workers” so that they have “the sacred right to retire.” “A reform that is thinking of the country in 10, 15, 20, 30, 40 and 50 years,” he remarked.

For his part, Mario Bergara, a senator for the opposition Frente Amplio, a left-wing coalition that governed Uruguay between 2005 and 2020, assured that his party proposed a series of modifications to the project seeking “to make the system more equitable” not only in expenses but also in income.

“We have the absolute tranquility of having acted responsibly, without measuring political costs, but making it clear that we did not vote for this because of its injustice,” he stressed.

Local media reported that, around one in the afternoon, the session became agitated when the applause in support of the speech of the opposition senator Alejandro Sánchez, forced the president of the Chamber of Senators, Beatriz Argimón, to vacate the bars occupied by the Front Broad and unionists.

“The opposition will look in the Senate, in the Chamber of Deputies, and in the street trying to finish or stop a reform that the only thing it does is take away people’s rights,” Senator Sánchez sentenced.

“It is logical that they evict us for applauding, but the applause was worth it because we must defend that a reform is not voted on so that it affects the workers,” said Fernando Pereira, head of the union center. “It really is a perverse system with people wanting to listen to a Senate session,” he revealed.

“It is not possible to say that less is going to be spent and that people are going to charge more. It is unsustainable from the mathematical point of view,” added the union leader while the protesters maintained their demands in the vicinity of Parliament after the approval.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report