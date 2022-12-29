Bolivian Governor accepts his right to silence in the Coup d’état I case | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Bolivian Attorney General’s Office reported on Wednesday that the governor of the department of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, accepted his right to silence pending the precautionary hearing.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivian police apprehend the governor of Santa Cruz

“I am going to accept the right to remain silent,” said Fernando Camacho in his statement broadcast by the DTV network, where he also highlights and defends his actions in the 2019 crisis.

The prosecutor’s office has not indicated the date and time of the hearing where Camacho will find out if he can defend himself in freedom or from jail.

After more than three hours in the FELCC, the Governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho preferred to avail himself of his right to silence; however he said that he will provide his statements in writing so that they do not distort his words.

Read the document below pic.twitter.com/NuZrFU5UIx

– Chain A National Network (@cadenaabolivia)

December 29, 2022

The prosecuting lawyer, Jorge Nina, announced that he will request the preventive detention of the governor of Santa Cruz, who is the main accused by the Bolivian justice of the acts of violence and death during the 2019 coup.

Luis Fernando Camacho is in police facilities in the city of La Paz, after being arrested in Santa Cruz and later transferred by air to the country’s capital.

Followers of Governor Fernando Camacho set fire to the Prosecutor’s Office and vehicles in Santa Cruz in protest of his arrest and transfer to La Paz, so that he can testify as a defendant in the “coup d’état I” process (via the Unitel network). @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/MJKAbw8IQK

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

Upon arrival in the city of La Paz, Camacho was transferred to the offices of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) in El Alto and then to the police offices in the Bolivian capital.

Prosecutor Omar Mejillones is in charge of investigating the Coup d’état I case, which is related to the acts of violence that led to the coup in 2019 and the seizure of power by Jeanine Áñez.

Victims of the 2019 violence and the massacres set up a vigil at the gates of the FELCC in La Paz, demanding justice and prison for the governor of the department of Santa Cruz.

The arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho executed this Wednesday is not recent and the defense of the defendant accused of crimes such as terrorism was aware of it.

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office shared a statement explaining that “the citizen Luis Fernando Camacho was apprehended in the afternoon, today, December 28, in compliance with the arrest warrant issued by the La Paz Departmental Prosecutor’s Office in the case called ‘Golpe de State I”.

Followers of Governor Fernando Camacho set fire to the Prosecutor’s Office and vehicles in Santa Cruz in protest of his arrest and transfer to La Paz, so that he can testify as a defendant in the “coup d’état I” process (via the Unitel network). @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/MJKAbw8IQK

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

December 29, 2022

Unlike the peaceful mobilization in La Paz, in the city of Santa Cruz Camacho’s apprehension unleashed a wave of violence on the part of his followers with the burning of the building and vehicles of the Departmental Prosecutor’s Office.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report