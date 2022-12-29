Which Brazil will Lula da Silva receive from Jair Bolsonaro? | News

Report This Content

Brazil was the first country in Latin America with the highest number of deaths from the Covid-19 disease, the second in the world behind the United States, and also registered a 94 percent increase in deforestation in the Amazon compared to previous years. All this during the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

The words hunger, poverty, inequality, militarization, expropriation have been constant during the term of Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the thirty-eighth president of Brazil. So, how is Brazil after his government? What are the challenges of the new Brazilian presidency headed by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva?

What does Jair Bolsonaro leave behind from his mandate?

“Bolsonaro’s government meant the greatest environmental setback of the century, with a 94 percent increase in deforestation compared to years prior to his administration”; according to the Socio-environmental Institute.

Balanço do governo Bolsonaro traces a DEVASTATING balance!

Deforestation in protected areas increased 94% in the last four years compared to previous periods.

�� Nas terras indígenas, o increase do desmatamento chegou a 157%! Learn more:

— socioenvironmental (@socioambiental)

December 24, 2022

The same entity reported that on indigenous lands, the increase in deforestation reached 157 percent.

During the pandemic, Jair Bolsonaro disclosed false data on the use of a mask and vaccination against Covid-19 in a national broadcast in 2021. The pandemic left 40,830 children and adolescents orphaned in Brazil according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

���� The legacy of the denialist government: the pandemic has left 40,830 children and adolescents orphaned in Brazil, according to a study by the Foundation @fiocruz. The investigation also pointed out that Covid-19 was responsible for 20% of deaths in 2020 and 2021 in the country. pic.twitter.com/FfLEIHhGlu

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

December 26, 2022

According to TV Globo, which pooled data from local governments, LGBTphobia crimes in Brazil increased 150 percent in one year. From 1,726 crimes registered in 2020 to 4,347 in 2021, even when there is an underreporting.

Jacarezinho Favela

On May 9, 2021, the President of Brazil congratulated the policemen who murdered 29 people in the Jacarezinho favela. “By treating traffickers who steal, kill and destroy families as victims, the media and the left equate them with ordinary, honest, law-abiding and other-abiding citizens. It is a serious offense for people who have long been held hostage to crime. Congratulations to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro!”

18 dead today in Complexo do Alemão

23 dead on 5/24/22 in Complexo da Penha

29 dead on 5/6/21 in Jacarezinho

In police actions of the government of Claudio Castro, a Bolsonarist who accumulates more than 40 massacres in just over a year. @telesurtv

Video: @vozdacomunidade pic.twitter.com/6yVFdwGOhn

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

July 22, 2022

Faced with this massacre, which lasted around 9 hours, the Black Coalition for Brazilian Rights denounced that this event is “one of the saddest chapters in our tragic trajectory of urban violence.” “The murders were the result of an illegal police operation – since there was already a prohibition on carrying out this type of police action during the pandemic by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).”

Another of the operatives left on July 22, 2022, 18 also killed in Rio de Janeiro.

Other challenges

This violence, also encouraged by Jair Bolsonaro, is part of the context that Lula da Silva will receive. On December 25, they arrested George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, who tried to blow up a fuel truck in the area of ​​the Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Federal District airport.

Lula da Silva has to settle the debt for the food situation, in a context where hunger has once again become a reality for 33 million people, while unemployment currently affects almost 12 million Brazilians. “No one should have to choose between eating or paying rent,” said the Movement of Workers for Rights (MTD).

On the other hand, the eviction of indigenous people and militants of the Landless Movement (MST) was another of the actions taken by the Bolsonaro government. On the other hand, during his third year in office, 176 indigenous people were assassinated.

Likewise, the commitment to a political formation in Brazil that guarantees a structural transformation that accompanies all fields and sectors is another of the main challenges of the Lula da Silva government.

For her part, Human Rights lawyer and member of the Black Coalition for Brazilian Rights Sheila de Carvalho warned from her Twitter account that “the fight against racism must be on the agenda of the new government. Where are the quilombolas and the indigenous in the government transition? Blacks in the environmental debate? I don’t see him in the transition, I hope to see him in the government”. And that is another of the challenges of the new Brazilian president.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



