Two prisoners of the emergency regime die in El Salvador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Two Salvadoran inmates, deprived of liberty under the emergency regime imposed by President Nayib Bukele, who were being held in the Izalco Penitentiary Complex, in the west of the country, died last week, although it was only known this Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The family of one of the deceased learned of the news of the death through digital social internet platforms where information about the relatives was requested to approach the headquarters of the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of Sonsonate, also to the west, to remove the body or it would be buried in a common grave.

According to the note issued by the IML, both died “preliminarily due to pulmonary edema.” However, tests will be sent to the IML general laboratory in San Salvador to continue with the investigations.

Negligence of the regime causes another crime.

Isai Ramos Sorto, captured in Usulután, arbitrarily by the emergency regime, in May of this year, died on December 22 in the Izalco prison.

His family was never informed of the fatal event. pic.twitter.com/MY40Y0hFUX

— Movement of Victims of the Regime, El Salvador (@MOVIRSV)

December 25, 2022

Since the emergency regime was implemented in the country, there have been 57 inmates who have died in this prison, according to data shared by different human rights defense institutions.

In recent days, relatives of those arbitrarily captured during the emergency regime and of political prisoners have asked the Bukele government to investigate the cases they have denounced and to release the innocent so that they can spend the New Year festivities out of prison.

Last goodbye!!

Isai Ramos Sorto, fatal victim of the emergency regime, who died on December 22 in the Izalco prison, the reason for his death is unknown.

The regime of terror is silent

This is the Merry Christmas that the Bukele family wishes to bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/sTGuopMhzc

— Movement of Victims of the Regime, El Salvador (@MOVIRSV)

December 28, 2022

The relatives ask for the release of their relatives, but they are also willing to at least allow, in a special way, visits to penal centers to be able to see the detainees and find out their condition.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report