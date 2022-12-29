Chilean President wants a “minimal, more neutral” Constitution | News

Report This Content

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, affirmed this Thursday that the former president of the Constituent Convention, Elisa Loncon, is wrong when she said that the current process in pursuit of a new Magna Carta is not democratic and defended a new “more neutral” text.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mapuche leader criticizes new constituent process in Chile

The president told national media that “I think Elisa Loncon is wrong about that. This is a democratic process” while he pointed out that the Constitutional Council will be 100 percent elected by the citizens.

In this sense, the head of state stressed that “the people of Chile will finally decide, in the exit plebiscite, whether to accept or not, whether to approve or not the text that the new process proposes to the country. That’s totally democratic.”

December 29, 2022





In the same way, Boric stated that he would have liked to have won the plebiscite to exit the first process, meanwhile, he specified that “there was a failure of the sectors that were for the Approval and that is important to say it with all its letters and assume it in all the magnitude”.

Based on this, the head of the Executive branch emphasized that after this “telluric” result for his government it was “politically unfeasible to repeat exactly the same thing” so the result of the current constituent must be a “more minimal, neutral” Constitution.

However, he pointed out that the new Magna Carta “is going to enable us in the political process to get rid of all the moorings that the Constitution of 1980 has with all the reforms that it has had from now on, the Constitution of the dictatorship. I think that this is a significant advance for Chile”.

For her part, the former constituent headline denounced this Wednesday that the right wing is leading the second debate process while stressing that it is “a political throwback to the 19th century in indigenous matters.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



