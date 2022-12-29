Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo find grandson 132 in Argentina | News

Report This Content

The organization Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo reported this Wednesday on the restitution of the identity of grandson number 132 in Argentina.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine vice president denounces proscription campaign against her

The president of the organization, Estela de Carloto, specified in a press conference that this newly identified grandson is called Juan José and is the son of Mercedes del Valle Morales, who was disappeared during the last military dictatorship.

“We solved a new case and closed 2022 with more truth,” De Carloto said.

On their website, Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo explained that “this morning the federal court No. 1 of Tucumán confirmed grandson 132 that he is not the son of the family that raised him as their own in Tucumán, owner of a farm where his mother worked , Mercedes del Valle Morales, detained and disappeared in 1976, in the same province”.

�� The best end of the year we could get.

��We share some of the happiest moments this afternoon, at the press conference for the restitution of the #grandson132 who connected to participate from Tucumán.

♥️ Welcome ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dg3BGdHkdF

– Grandmothers Plaza Mayo (@abuelasdifusion)

December 28, 2022

“Mercedes was kidnapped along with part of her family, on May 20, 1976 in Monteros, Tucumán. Her son, barely 9 months old, was on the day of the operation, in which his grandparents, Toribia Romero de Morales and José Ramón Morales. Four days later they kidnapped his uncles José Silvano Morales, Juan Ceferino Morales and Julio César Morales, they are all missing,” they said.

After learning his maternal affiliation, the grandson left his genetic profile with the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) so that his mother’s remains could be found. Subsequently, the team identified the remains of Mercedes del Valle Morales in the Tucumán North Cemetery.

Regarding the father, the organization explained that “this morning the Federal Court of Tucumán informed the young man that he is not the son of the person who raised him and confirmed that he was indeed a victim of theft, concealment and substitution of identity in the framework of State terrorism.” .

They also commented that the case will remain open to continue the investigation into the father and urged them to provide any data or information they have about Mercedes del Valle Morales and whoever was her partner.

We close the year with more truth. The @abuelasdifusion they recovered another grandson, number 132 ♥️

The restitution of the identity of each one of them generates a deep emotion and joy in us. Thank you for this tireless struggle, dear Grandmothers. pic.twitter.com/bFOnGAFUkF

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

December 28, 2022

For his part, Argentine President Alberto Fernández celebrated this new news and stressed that “the restitution of the identity of each one of them generates deep emotion and joy in us.”

In turn, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner assured that the Grandmothers did it again and caused “great joy for the restitution of the identity of another Argentine, grandson 132.”

On December 22, the organization Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo announced the restitution of the identity of grandson number 131, the son of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, who were kidnapped in 1977 during the dictatorship.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



