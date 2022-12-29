President of Venezuela highlights the work and commitment of the FANB | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted this Wednesday the work and commitment of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) with the protection of the people.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Sports press considers Yulimar Rojas the best athlete of the year

During the act of greeting the members of the FANB, the Venezuelan president highlighted the participation of said forces during the natural disasters that occurred in the country, specifically in terms of comprehensive care for those affected by the rains.

“There was the capacity for humanitarian aid, for the solidarity of the entire Bolivarian National Armed Forces,” said the head of state, who highlighted the humanist nature of these forces, attached to the Constitution and dedicated to the full protection of the people.

“From the depths of my soul, I am proud of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces that I have to command. Let’s get ready for 2023, the year of the Bicentennial, which will also be a year of civil-military union, ”he said, while thanking for having a Hugo Chávez who refounded the military forces.

“It has been a complex year and a lot of effort, where the Bolivarian National Armed Forces once again ratified its role as the backbone of peace in Venezuela,” said the Venezuelan dignitary.

#Live �� | President @NicolasMaduro orders to reinforce coordination between Peace Quadrants, police forces and Military Forces, in conjunction with the People’s Power, to guarantee stability, territorial integrity and the enjoyment of citizen tranquility. pic.twitter.com/atGmXKMJ5D

– Presidential Press (@PresidencialVen)

December 28, 2022

Nicolás Maduro urged to work in coordination with the Peace Quadrants and Popular Power to guarantee peace, stability, and the integrity of Venezuela, in order to consolidate the recovery of the year 2022.

The president also highlighted the operations and the fight against the Colombian Armed Terrorist Drug Trafficking groups (Tancol).

At the same time, he mentioned the 10 operations carried out in the states of Zulia, Táchira, Falcón, Apure, Barinas, Guárico, Amazonas, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro and Sucre, where machinery and weapons were recovered and drugs were seized.

Likewise, the operations in those states allowed the destruction of 441 camps, 61 laboratories, 124 logistic structures, 118 clandestine runways and 45 drug trafficking ships.

The Head of State also urged to reinforce the defense of nature, jungle, rivers and ecological system in the presence of criminal gangs dedicated to the destruction of the environment, and stressed that Operation Roraima will be deepened in defense of the environment.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report