5.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Arequipa, Peru | News

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) reported on Wednesday an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in the city of Camaná, Arequipa region, located in the south of that Latin American country.

According to several local reports, the tremor that had its epicenter 11 kilometers from the Quilca district and was located 80 kilometers deep, caused rocks to fall from the hills of a fairly mountainous region.

However, despite the force of the phenomenon, there were no serious material damages or injuries or loss of human life.

SEISMIC REPORT

IGP/CENSIS/RS 2022-0800

Local Date and Time: 12/28/2022 16:11:04

Magnitude: 5.4

Depth: 80km

Latitude: -16.73

Longitude: -72.52

Intensity: V Quilca

Reference: 11 km W of Quilca, Camana – Arequipa

— National Seismological Center (@Sismos_Peru_IGP)

December 28, 2022

Likewise, the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation (DHN) assured that the earthquake will not cause a tsunami danger for Peru.

Regarding the service infrastructure, the Sectoral Emergency Operations Center (COES) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines reported that despite the earthquake, the transmission of electrical energy was not affected, so it continues normally.

When talking about an earthquake in Arequipa, it is likely that for many Peruvians they remember the 2001 earthquake of magnitude 6.9 (it had initially been located at magnitude 8.2) whose center was 82 kilometers from the city of Ocoña, camaná.

This earthquake and the tsunami it caused caused the death of about 74 people, 64 missing, more than 2,600 injured and the number of victims exceeded 21,000.

Peru is a nation located in what is known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most active seismic region in the world due to the great activity of tectonic plates.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



