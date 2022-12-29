Panama accumulates 79 cases of mpox | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama reported this Wednesday that the nation accumulates 79 cases of monkeypox or mpox, including the first woman, who was diagnosed two weeks ago.

Through a statement, the Epidemiology department indicated that nine cases remain active, five carry out the treatment from their homes, while four are hospitalized in health units.

“The affected age groups are: 15-19 years, one case (19 years); 20-24 years, seven cases; 25-34 years, 39 cases; 35-49 years, 23 cases; and 50-51 years, nine cases”, indicated the health portfolio.

The Department of Epidemiology reports that to date, a new case of monkeypox has been registered, totaling 79 accumulated cases in the country.

To date, 78 are men (98.99%) and 1 woman (1.01%). pic.twitter.com/CAD0SfkRXQ

— Ministry of Health of Panama (@MINSAPma)

December 28, 2022

The regions with the highest incidences are Panama Metro with 51 cases, Panama West with 10, Panama North with five, and San Miguelito, Panama East and Chiriquí with one.

For its part, the Minsa Expanded Immunization Program indicated that 46 doses of vaccines against mpox have been applied, both to health personnel who warrant it due to biological risk and to people who have been in contact with positive cases.

Since May 24, Panama has maintained a health alert due to mpox, and redoubled health surveillance at all border points.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that the people most at risk are pregnant women, children and the immunosuppressed, so health care must be redoubled and contagion avoided.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



