El Salvador records 184 deaths during the December season | News

The Civil Protection Institute of El Salvador indicated on Wednesday that the number of deaths due to traffic accidents during the holiday season increased to 184.

11 people die in El Salvador during December holidays

The director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya, pointed out that from December 17 to 27, 2,117 road accidents were reported, leaving a balance of 1,216 people injured and at least three drivers arrested while intoxicated.

Amaya commented that 44 traffic accidents were recorded the day before, with 21 injured and four 4 deaths.

➡️ 2,117 Traffic accidents.

1,216 people injured, 3 dangerous drivers arrested and unfortunately 184 deaths. pic.twitter.com/4vXPqIxJCW

– Civil Protection of El Salvador (@PROCIVILSV)

December 28, 2022

“There is still the night of December 31 and January 1, on those days many people decide to go to the beach, we ask the population not to drive while intoxicated or awake, do not threaten your life or that of others “said the director of Civil Protection.

“There is still the night of December 31 and January 1, on those days many people decide to go to the beach, we ask the population not to drive while intoxicated or awake, do not threaten your life or that of others “, Director, @luisalonsoamaya. pic.twitter.com/dlnw5CGEky

– Civil Protection of El Salvador (@PROCIVILSV)

December 28, 2022

According to the National Road Safety Observatory, so far 1,333 people have died in accidents in 2022.

The main causes of accidents related to deaths in 2022 are the poor condition of the vehicle (33.33 percent), pedestrian recklessness (27.69 percent) and excessive speed (23.67 percent).

The daily average of deaths from traffic accidents in the Central American country was four and the number of injuries was 29. The total number of accidents on streets and highways reached 17,224 in 2022, 6.9 percent less than in 2021.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

