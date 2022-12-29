Mexican capital activates orange alert due to cold in 6 municipalities | News

Latin America

Mexican capital activates orange alert due to cold in 6 municipalities

The authorities of the Government of Mexico City activated the orange alert on Wednesday in the mayors of Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta, Tlalpan and Xochimilco.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (CDMX) forecasts temperatures of 1ºC to 3ºC in the early hours of Thursday.

The entity activated the yellow alert for the Coyoacán and Tláhuac mayors since temperatures of up to 4°C are expected in the early hours of December 29, 2022.

The CDMX Climate forecast foresees a very cold morning, mainly in the southern and western areas of the capital, for which reason the authorities called on the residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid deaths from hypothermia.

The Mexican Red Cross recommended that citizens protect themselves from the cold, so they urged them to stay in their homes near a source of heat or where they can be sheltered.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

