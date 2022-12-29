Peruvian ex-president denies legal charges against him | News

Report This Content

Former President Pedro Castillo made a public address on Wednesday under pressure, during a virtual hearing of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), to deny the charges of rebellion and conspiracy against him and denounce his captivity as “political revenge.”

Peruvian justice evaluates preventive detention of former president Pedro Castillo

In said hearing, the arguments of both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Defense on the appeal filed by the former against the preventive detention for 18 months issued against the former Peruvian president were presented.

“I have never committed the crime of rebellion (…) but I must say that the one who did rise up in arms to end the lives of more than 30 Peruvians is the current government,” denounced the former president, referring to the balance of more than 20 disappeared and 200 injured in protests against his deposition.

��#NOW Litigation team participates in the appeal hearing on the preventive detention issued against the former President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, in charge of the Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice. pic.twitter.com/feeCPwglbl

— State Attorney General’s Office – Peru (@PGE_Peru)

December 28, 2022

Likewise, he denied the alternative crime of conspiracy and attributed it to the Congress of the Republic “and other institutions with the purpose of preparing a plan for the fall of my Government, through successive requests for vacancy (removal) and other tricks,” he declared. .

In his speech, he suggested reflecting on the judges so that they see “how this unjust preventive detention that has been imposed on me has only served to polarize our country.” Likewise, he called for the cessation of hatred, for telephone access that would break his isolation to communicate with his family.

At another point in his message, he assured that his preventive detention in the Barbadillo prison is unfair and responds to “political revenge.” “Everything that is done against me and this whole process is nothing more than political revenge,” he said.

Former President Castillo was removed, arrested and imprisoned on December 7 after announcing in a speech the decision to dissolve Congress, rule by decree, intervene in the Judiciary and convene a constituent assembly, without the support of the Armed Forces.

The Supreme Judge, Juan Carlos Checkley, ordered the preventive detention against Castillo on December 15 after considering that there was compelling evidence of the alleged commission of the crimes of rebellion, conspiracy, abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public tranquility.

After several days of popular protests and repression by the new government, the demonstrators demand the release of the ex-president, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the advancement of general elections and the calling of a constituent assembly.

Last Thursday a team from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) met with deposed former president Pedro Castillo. Meeting held within the framework of the technical visit of said organization in the midst of the social and political crisis that the country is experiencing.

It also transpired that the Supreme Court of Justice analyzed the appeal this time of the Prosecutor’s Office against the ruling on freedom with restrictions for 18 months issued in favor of former Prime Minister Aníbal Torres considering his 78 years of age and his health conditions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



