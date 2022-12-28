Cuba denounces Twitter links with the US Government | News

Report This Content

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, denounced this Tuesday that entities of the Government of the United States (USA) maintain links with the social network Twitter to carry out actions against his country.

The foreign minister spoke of attacks as part of unconventional warfare, specifically psychological warfare, and in this sense demanded a response from the relevant authorities of the northern government.

“The Twitter Files, documents leaked to journalists, show that US intelligence agencies, the Pentagon and the State Department coordinated psychological warfare actions with Twitter. At the same time, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) paid the company to respond to their requests,” said the Cuban official.

The #TwitterFilesdocuments leaked to journalists, show that the US intelligence agencies, the Pentagon and the @StateDept coordinated psychological warfare actions with Twitter. At the same time, the FBI paid the company to respond to its requests.

(1/4)

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

December 27, 2022

The minister added that the targets of these attacks are Cuban users and revealed that the editor of Subtack, Matt Taibbi, showed lists of accounts against which Twitter applied censorship at the indications of the aforementioned entities.

Likewise, Rodríguez explained that Taibbi revealed that Washington not only has control over actions of this type on Twitter, but also on Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit and even Pinterest.

The foreign minister demanded answers from the US Government and took the opportunity to recall the millions that the federal budget of that nation allocates, year after year, to carry out subversive programs against the Caribbean country.

“I reiterate the complaint I made to the United Nations (UN) on November 3 and I demand a response,” he added.

Among the deliberate actions that Rodríguez Parrilla referred to, is labeling the publications as linked to the Cuban State to limit their reach and eliminate accounts that exposed destabilizing actions against the Latin American archipelago.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



