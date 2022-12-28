They highlight that Bolivia has one of the lowest inflation rates in the world | News

The Bolivian Minister of Economy and Public Finance, Marcelo Montenegro, affirmed on Tuesday that the economic panorama of his country is currently characterized by the control of inflation.

“Objectively, we see a reconstruction of the economy, and it is as our president Luis Arce has said, we are in an important place in terms of price stability,” the Bolivian headline stressed in a contact with the local press.

Montenegro indicated that in a context of economic reconstruction, and a complex international market, marked by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, Bolivia occupies an important place in price stability.

“Remember that in 1985, Bolivia drew attention for having one of the highest inflation rates in the world, a hyperinflation of 23,000 percent. Today we draw attention, but for having controlled inflation,” he said.

The headline emphasized that inflation control in the Andean country is based on objective data, endorsed by academic journals and international media.

Recently, Minister Montenegro assured that in 2023 his country will continue on the path of stable economic growth, with an emphasis on industrialization projects with import substitution.

“The Bolivian economy has performed well. In a rarefied environment of high volatility, global uncertainty, in contrast, the Bolivian economy has maintained price stability and economic growth”, he highlighted.

According to specialists from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), in 2023 Bolivia will be among the fastest growing economies on the continent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



