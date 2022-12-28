Organizations carry out mobilization in rejection of the pension reform in Uruguay | News

Various Uruguayan organizations and unions mobilized on Tuesday to reject the Government’s proposal on the Bill to modify the retirement and pension system.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Reform to the Pension Law in El Salvador is rejected

The Uruguayan Bankers Association (AEBU) gathered in front of the Legislative Palace against the social security reform imposed by the Government of Luis Lacalle Pou, which will begin to be addressed in the plenary session of the Uruguayan Senate.

Likewise, the Inter-Union Plenary of Workers – National Workers Convention (PIT-CNT), another of the organizations mobilized, expressed that “the great reforms must be decided among all and in favor of the great majorities.”

Between Christmas and New Years, the Uruguayan government sends a Bill to modify the retirement and pension regime and extends the retirement age from 60 to 65 years. Workers and retirees from different social organizations mobilize. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/uynN33NhPz

— Mateo Grille (@mateoteleSUR)

December 27, 2022

“We want universal, fairer and more humane social security” and “for a comprehensive, supportive and dignified social security reform” were other slogans raised by the PIT-CNT.

“Christmas has passed and they give us five more years of contributions,” denounced those affected, in relation to the fact that the Bill establishes 65 as the retirement age. In the same way, these organizations maintain that the proposal threatens the future of Uruguayans and Uruguayans, because it establishes less income than the current one.

�� “It is a terrible law for young people and institutionally fragile, which gives the Executive Power the power to change it every 5 years.”

���� #AEBU and the @PITCNT1 mobilized before the regressive pension reform that threatens the future of Uruguayans. pic.twitter.com/aNtOAHuFpw

– AEBU (@Aebu_Uruguay)

December 27, 2022

In addition, the reform proposes a cut in pensions for disability and widowhood and “establishes more and worse Pension Savings Fund Administrators” (AFAP). In this sense, the collectives also made it clear that they are demonstrating against “the privileges of big capital and the military fund.”

For his part, the president of the Federation of Public Health Officials (FFSP) of the Confederation of Organizations of State Officials (COFE), Martin Pereira, pointed out when calling the event, that “this pension reform is clear in its idea: work more, earn less”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

