More than 200 Haitian migrants arrive in Ciego de Ávila, Cuba | News

A group of 253 Haitians aboard a boat stopped last Sunday in the northern province of Ciego de Ávila in Cuba as a result of bad weather after trying to reach the United States.

Boat with 141 Haitian migrants stops in southern Cuba

The authorities reported 31 children and 61 women on board, who arrived at night at the port of Kasasa, in Cayo Coco, Jardines del Rey, north of the central Cuban province where medical and humanitarian care was provided.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Ciego de Ávila, Tomás Alexis Martín Venegas and Ania Francisco Malde, respectively, reported that Haitians are temporarily cared for at the Manuel Suárez Physical Education Teacher Training School.

According to the Cuban Red Cross specialist, María González Padrón, the migrants were guaranteed food and other care from the very beginning.

In this sense, a group of members of the Cuban Red Cross arrived at the educational facility to prepare the conditions in order to ensure the distribution of hygiene, food and basic necessities.

In the same way, González specified that the highest authorities of the Island were contacted to guarantee the organized, safe and voluntary return to their country in accordance with the provisions of international migration regulations.

Last February, a group of 292 Haitian migrants arrived in the province of Ciego de Ávila after the boat remained adrift after passing the Paso de los Vientos.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



