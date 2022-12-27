Ecuadorian prison guide murdered in El Rodeo prison | News

Latin America

Ecuadorian prison guide murdered in El Rodeo prison

A prison officer at the El Rodeo prison in Ecuador was attacked by an inmate on Monday night and died shortly after midnight, official sources reported Tuesday.

Shipwreck leaves at least three dead in Ecuador

According to the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), an inmate from El Rodeo attacked the agent “for no reason” at 7:30 p.m. (23:30 UTC) and died at midnight.

In this same sense, the prison authorities indicated that the person responsible for this act was apprehended inside the El Rodeo prison and an investigation will be initiated for the crime of homicide.

This is not the first episode of violence in Manabí prisons. On December 20, two inmates were found dead in the Male Social Rehabilitation Center No. 3, Bahía de Caráquez.

More than 420 prisoners have been murdered in eleven prison massacres, since 2021, according to official data that closes in November.

On the morning of December 10, the prison guide Luis Obando Bagui was assassinated after suffering an attack at his home, in the Nuevos Horizontes sector, in Esmeraldas.

An inmate of the minimum security pavilion of the El Rodeo prison, in Portoviejo, Manabí, stabbed a prison guide on Monday night, who died 5 hours later at the local hospital.

Last November, the provinces of Esmeraldas and Guayas were the targets of a series of attacks, car bombs and murders of police officers.

Likewise, there were kidnappings of prison guides, riots and threats to authorities by criminal gangs that are bleeding Ecuador dry.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

