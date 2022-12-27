They reinforce security in Brasilia for the inauguration of Lula | News

Report This Content

The future Minister of Justice of Brazil, Flávio Dino, confirmed on Tuesday that security will be strengthened in the capital, Brasilia, for the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, scheduled for next Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Delegations from 120 countries will attend the inauguration of Lula in Brazil

In the same direction, after the attempted explosion of a bomb near the Brasilia airport, the Legislative Police of the Senate and Chamber decided to reinforce the security of the National Congress, restricting access only to parliamentarians, employees and collaborators.

In this way, visits to the buildings were suspended, and even people who have a badge of free access have to go through metal detectors.

The entry of visitors to the Brazilian Senate is prohibited until Lula’s inauguration on 1/1. The measure reinforces security after the attack on the Federal Police headquarters on 12/13 and the prison on 12/25 of the Bolsonaro member who planted a bomb near the DF airport.

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

December 26, 2022

The measures must take place at least until January 1. For the ceremony, the Congress will also have the participation of federal police, military and other forces of the Federal District, who will act throughout the Esplanade of the Ministries.

In a television interview, Dino said that “we are facing new events that give rise to the reinforcement of security.” However, he denied that there was an orientation for the militants to stop attending the events that will mark the beginning of Lula’s third term.

President of the Senate: “In democratic Brazil there is no room for acts analogous to terrorism, such as the attempted explosion of a fuel truck in Brasília, which fortunately was aborted by the security forces.”

— André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

December 26, 2022

The future minister said that “we reaffirm that the inauguration will take place with broad popular participation, both in the Esplanade of the Ministries and in the cultural area. However, obviously we are facing terrorists, who must receive the treatment that the law requires, and these preventive measures [relacionadas con la seguridad] at the same time,” he said.

On the night of December 24, Brasília registered a bomb threat. At that time, the Brasilia International Airport suffered an attempted attack by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro. The person responsible was George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54 years old, who participated in coup acts in front of the Army Headquarters, in the Federal District.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



