Delegations from 120 countries will attend the inauguration of Lula in Brazil | News

Delegations from 120 countries will attend the inauguration of Lula in Brazil

The inauguration ceremony of the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, scheduled for next January 1, will be witnessed by delegations from some 120 countries, including 17 heads of state and government, a source reported Monday. official.

The press team of the incoming Brazilian president indicated that the presidential inauguration will bring to the country “almost three times more high-level foreign delegations than those seen in the last inauguration in 2019” of outgoing ruler Jair Bolsonaro.

At least 53 foreign delegations will be made up of heads of state and government, and ministers.

Taking into account confirmations from all levels, from ambassadors to presidents, around 120 countries will be represented at Lula’s inauguration,” the source added.

He specified that so far the heads of state and/or government of Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Guyana, Guinea-Bissau, Paraguay, Portugal, Suriname, Timor have confirmed their presence. Oriental, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

The person in charge of the presidential inauguration ceremony, Ambassador Fernando Igreja, declared at a press conference at the beginning of December: “We see the reinsertion of Brazil, based on a new foreign policy in a new Lula government, on the world stage.” .

“Naturally, the confirmations will arrive in the next few days. Most of the countries should keep in touch with President Lula soon so that relations can deepen in this new moment”, he pointed out.

After Lula da Silva’s inauguration ceremony, there will be a festival at the Esplanade of the Ministries, in the capital Brasilia, which will host artists of different genres.

The Brazilian president-elect called on Monday for peace and tranquility in the country after the terrorist threat by a Bolsonaro who tried to detonate a tanker truck near the Brasilia international airport.

These statements came after a terrorist attempt at the hands of businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54 years old and a supporter of Bolsonaro, who tried to explode a bomb in the vicinity of the air terminal.

The criminal, arrested last Saturday with military means, confessed that he intended to carry out the attack by exploding a fuel tanker truck during the inauguration of Lula da Silva.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



