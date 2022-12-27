Honduras extends alert in six departments due to cold front | News

Report This Content

The Secretary of State in the National Risk and Contingency Management Offices (Copeco) of Honduras extended this Monday the preventive green alert for 72 more hours in six departments, due to the effects of a cold front that has caused flooding on the sea coast Caribbean.

According to the entity, the state of alert will cover the departments of Cortés, Atlántida, Islas de Bahía, Colón, Santa Bárbara and Yoro.

“The mass of cold air continues over the national territory, in addition to the formation of a trough on the surface, it produces fresh winds from the North, an increase in cloudiness, a drop in ambient temperature and weak to moderate and scattered precipitation in the North and Northwest of the country,” Copeco said in a statement.

Likewise, the entity indicated that the greatest rainfall would be recorded in the Sierra de Omoa, where the accumulated rainfall could reach 80 millimeters on this day, and up to 150 between December 27 and 28.

“While in the mountains near the coast of the department of Atlántida the accumulations would be between 80 to 120 millimeters a day between today and tomorrow, and in Colón between 70 to 90 millimeters,” the text specified.

On the other hand, for the rest of the Honduran regions, isolated light rains and drizzles are forecast, while dry weather will predominate in the south of the Central American country.

Copeco also warns that the waves in the Gulf of Fonseca can reach two and four feet, while in the rest of the coast it could be between four and eight on December 26 and 28.

In this regard, sailors are urged to take precautionary measures during their work on the high seas, and families who travel to the interior of the country for the Christmas celebrations are warned to be careful.

The rains associated with the cold front have caused flooding in numerous Honduran neighborhoods, and the Fire Department maintains vigilance against the danger of increased levels in rivers and streams.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



